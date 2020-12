A car dealership delivery van got knocked over in a collision with a sedan Tuesday morning in Hawthorne.

Neither driver was hospitalized in the crash at shortly before 10 a.m.

The Hawthorne Chevrolet van sustained most of the damage in the collision with an older-model Mazda.

The Mazda wasn't seriously damaged. Douglas Haber for DAILY VOICE

The intersection was temporarily closed for the cleanup, removal of the delivery vehicle and investigation.

Police, firefighters and EMS responded.

At the scene of the crash in Hawthorne. Douglas Haber for DAILY VOICE

