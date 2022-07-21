Driver Who Exited Vehicle On Route 287 Seriously Injured In Chain-Reaction Crash: State Police

A driver was struck by his own vehicle in a chain-reaction crash after he got out in the middle of Route 287 in the middle of the night, authorities said.

Investigators don't yet know why the victim's Chevy Camaro was stopped in the middle of the southbound highway near mile marker 63.6 in Mahwah shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

What they do know is that the driver got out and a Kenworth dump truck rear-ended the Camaro, which then hit him, Curry said.

The Camaro continued off the road into a tree, the sergeant said.

A medical chopper was requested to take the victim to a nearby hospital with serious injuries he said.

The dump truck driver wasn't seriously injured.

