Driver Seriously Injured In Fair Lawn Crash

A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash Monday in Fair Lawn that forced firefighters to cut a steel fence to free her.

No other injuries were reported in the two-vehicle crash on Morlot Avenue at Philip Street.

A paramedic team from The Valley Hospital assisted members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Squad.

Both the Toyota Avalon and the other vehicle had to be towed after members of the Fair Lawn Heavy Rescue Squad cut the fence to free the sedan.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and provided this account.

