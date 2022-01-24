Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Former Rockland Owner Of Failed Nursing Homes In NJ, 11 Other States Charged In $39M Tax Dodge
News

Driver Seriously Injured In Fair Lawn Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
35-08 Morlot Avenue, Fair Lawn
35-08 Morlot Avenue, Fair Lawn Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash Monday in Fair Lawn that forced firefighters to cut a steel fence to free her.

No other injuries were reported in the two-vehicle crash on Morlot Avenue at Philip Street.

A paramedic team from The Valley Hospital assisted members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Squad.

Both the Toyota Avalon and the other vehicle had to be towed after members of the Fair Lawn Heavy Rescue Squad cut the fence to free the sedan.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and provided this account.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.