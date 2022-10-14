Driver Seized In Colorado In Route 9W Crash That Critically Injured Bergen County Teens

A college student who was wanted in connection with a horrific road-rage crash that nearly killed a fellow group of Bergen County teens earlier this week was taken into custody in Colorado on Friday.

Luke Stein, 18, was seized on a fugitive-from-justice warrant shortly after noon on Oct. 14 by police at Colorado University in Boulder, where he attends school, records show.

Stein -- who's a volunteer firefighter in Alpine and Demarest -- had his vehicle's blue-and-white emergency warning lights on when he deliberately rear-ended the victims' car on Route 9W in Alpine just after midnight Sunday, Oct. 10, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Their Honda Pilot sped off and a short time later rolled and crashed into the woods in front of the Montammy Golf Club in Alpine, they said.

Two Tenafly teens were critically injured and two others were severely injured. A fifth was seriously injured.

Stein was headed home when he received an emergency alert on his firefighter pager to respond to the golf club for a motor vehicle accident.

"He responded to Alpine Fire/EMS headquarters and returned to the scene with emergency personnel," the complaint says.

Authorities said they found Stein's Jeep Grand Cherokee in the driveway of an East Madison Avenue home in Cresskill.

"A subsequent search of the vehicle, pursuant to a court order, revealed front end damage and an emergency light bar mounted on the dash," according to the complaint.

Detectives from Prosecutor Musella's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit charged Stein with aggravated assault and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

He will remain held in the Boulder County Jail pending extradition proceedings to return him back to New Jersey to face the charges in Superior Court in Hackensack.

It all began after Stein "heard that a friend had been assaulted at a party" on Schaeffer Road in Alpine, a complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack says.

"Accompanied by friends, Stein proceeded to that address," the complaint says. "There, he heard a group of people bragging about being in a fight. Again accompanied by friends, Stein got into his black Jeep and sped off.

"A witness got into another vehicle, which drove off and eventually caught up with Stein's vehicle."

Mikkel Leutgeb, who was driving the Honda, told investigators he and his friends left the party "because a person had a gun," according to the detective's report.

The detective said Leutgeb was stopped at a red light when Stein caught up to them.

He "activated his emergency lights and the Honda began to pull over," the complaint says. "At that point, Stein struck the rear of the Honda.

"After the impact, the Honda sped off with Stein accelerating behind it," it says. "Witnesses reported that the vehicles were traveling in excess of 100 MPH.

"Stein's vehicle reportedly did not see the Honda crash," the complaint says, "but turned into the Montammy Golf Club because they believed the Honda must have turned there. They proceeded into the club and began to search the property for the Honda, but were unable to locate it."

So they left, it says.

Leutgeb told investigators that "people were following him and he was trying to get away," the complaint says. "He further stated that a vehicle had rammed him while he was driving, which caused him to accelerate to get away."

One parent called it a "hostile chase w[ith] violent intentions" and "not kids racing."

"These aggressors deliberately tried to drive the car off the road, terrorizing the driver and the other passengers," the Tenafly High School Home School Association wrote in a GoFundMe campaign.

The 5-foot-8-inch, 140-pound Stein became a volunteer firefighter both in Alpine, in February, and in Demarest in July, records show.

A motive for the incident hasn't been definitively determined.

Rumor and innuendo have raced through Tenafly, Cresskill and neighboring towns about an alleged slight that brought a violent response. This hasn't been confirmed by authorities or investigators.

Despite serious injuries, one of the passengers, Kevin Trejos, climbed out of the car, called 911 and helped free his friends.

If he hadn't, "we'd be having five funerals," wrote Eric Grant, whose daughter, Ariana, suffered severe injuries.

Ariana Grant's injuries include a severely lacerated scalp, broken ribs, pierced lungs, fractured vertebrae in her neck and spine and a broken arm and ankle, according to her aunt, Wende Grant Green.

"It is a miracle she is alive and not irreparably damaged," said Green, who launched a GoFundMe for Ariana."So far she has had surgery to repair her scalp, two steel rods with six pins to secure her spine with a steel rod for her arm scheduled for [Oct. 13]," Green added.

Jonathan Battaglia spent his 18th birthday recovering at Hackensack University Medical Center from punctured lungs, a broken leg, several fractures, a gash in his head and brain hemorrhaging, according to GoFundMe information approved by his family.

Also at HUMC is Mikkel Leutgeb, who has a fractured lumbar, a broken leg and facial damage, according to his family.

Another passenger, Lital Aburus, "underwent a 7-hour surgery on her shattered arm, in which rods and pins are now permanently holding together her bones," the Tenafly High School Home School Association wrote.

Lital "suffered numerous lacerations requiring countless stitches on her face and hands, broken bones in her back, bruised lungs, and broken jaw, eye socket, and teeth and palate," the HSA wrote. "She will require extensive plastic surgery to repair her face. Her first of many reconstructive surgeries will be today to repair her jaw and eye socket with metal rods and pins."

Musella, the prosecutor, thanked the Alpine Police Department, the Cresskill Police Department, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, the University of Colorado Boulder Police Department and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in the investigation.

SEE: Teens Critically Injured In Suspected Road-Rage Rollover On Route 9W, Other Vehicles Sought

