Driver Reports Rented Range Rover Stolen From Outside Bergen Restaurant With $70G Inside

An out-of-towner who stopped for some Korean barbecue in Ridgefield told police he emerged to find his rented Range Rover missing -- along with $70,000 in cash.

The 50-year-old Asian traveler from Chicago said he'd gotten the vehicle from the Enterprise-Rent-A-Car at O'Hare Airport, Ridgefield Police Chief Thomas Gallagher said.

He told police he'd stopped in Philadelphia to visit a friend who loaned him the fat stacks.

Last week, he grabbed dinner at the Dae Ji Ssonday restaurant in the HMart shopping center on Broad Avenue. He told police he came out to find the SUV gone.

It wasn't much of a surprise, unfortunately, when he told them that he'd left the key fob inside it.

Ridgefield police took a report and broadcast the vehicle as missing.

Police in Newark reported finding the Range Rover soon after.

What they didn't find, they said, was cash.

