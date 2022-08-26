Driver, Police Officer Hospitalized After Route 46 Crash

A driver from Lodi and a Little Ferry police officer were both hospitalized after their vehicles collided Friday morning on Route 46.

The good news: Neither was seriously injured in the crash at Liberty Avenue shortly before 11 a.m., Police Chief James Walters said.

The crash occurred as the officer began making a left onto the eastbound highway from southbound Liberty Avenue with his lights and sirens on to make a traffic stop, Walters said.

The other motorist's Nissan Altima was in the westbound highway's middle lane next to a tractor-trailer on her right whose driver slowed down when he saw the police car, the chief said.

The Lodi driver continued past the rig and swerved to avoid hitting the police SUV as it entered the intersection, but her sedan ended up smacking into its rear, he said.

The woman, whose airbag deployed, complained of pain and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, Walters said. The officer was brought there, too.

The highway was closed as tow trucks removed the vehicles and an investigation began.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.