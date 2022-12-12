Contact Us
Driver OK After Sedan Slams Into Tree In Fair Lawn

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Members of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad removed the door to free the driver. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A senior driver declined medical attention after her sedan slammed into a tree Monday afternoon in Fair Lawn.

Fair Lawn Rescue Squad removed the door to free the driver from her Toyota Camry following the crash on Plaza Road North near Fernwood Drive shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.

The Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps joined borough police and firefighters at the scene.

The sedan had to be towed.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

