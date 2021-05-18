Driver ODs, Crashes, Revived By Glen Rock Police

Glen Rock police revived a driver who’d overdosed behind the wheel and crashed, damaging a resident’s lawn, in the middle of the afternoon.

Officers responding to a 911 call of an unconscious driver forced their way into the locked 2016 Mercedes SUV on Midwood Road, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

They pulled the driver out and administered Narcan, which brought him around, Ackermann said.

Members of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps took over, then brought the driver to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, he said.

One of the officers sustained minor injuries as they forced their way into the vehicle last Friday afternoon, the chief said. He was treated at the scene and declined further aid.

