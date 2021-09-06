Driver Nabbed By Elmwood Park PD Was Wanted For Accidentally Shooting Companion

A man who was carrying a stolen gun loaded with hollow-point bullets when he was arrested by Elmwood Park police was wanted for an accidental shooting in Paterson earlier this year.

Brandon Diaz, 21, of Paterson was sitting in a parked car with the 21-year-old victim near the corner of 20th Avenue and Jackson Street when a gun he was holding went off, authorities said Wednesday.

The victim arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson via private vehicle, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

Investigators identified Diaz as the shooter and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Diaz was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with an expired registration this past weekend when he was stopped near Stefanic Avenue, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Police arrested him on the outstanding warrant, then searched the car and found a 9mm Taurus pistol, reported stolen out of Georgia, the chief said.

Diaz remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail.

He’s charged in Bergen County with weapons and ammo counts, as well as a drug charge for having Oxycodone without a prescription, and in Passaic County with aggravated assault and weapons counts.

