Driver Killed In Fiery Route 17 Ice Truck Crash

Authorities were trying to identify a driver who was killed when a vehicle slammed at high speed overnight into the back of a vacant ice truck and burst into flames on Route 17.

The driver and vehicle were all but incinerated after it rear-ended one of the large box trucks parked outside Carlstadt Ice alongside the northbound highway shortly before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13, responders said.

"The back bumper of the truck was almost in the trunk," he added.

There were no skid marks at the scene, responders said.

Borough firefighters doused the blaze.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was summoned, as was the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence. The county Medical Examiner's Office took the body.

The right lane north of Paterson Plank Road was closed until just before Moonachie Avenue while the wreckage was removed and they did their work.

