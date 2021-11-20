Driver Killed In Fiery Leonia Crash

Authorities were trying to identify a driver who was killed when a car slammed into a tree and burst into flames before dawn Saturday in Leonia.

Borough police and firefighters responding to a 911 call at 5 a.m. found the fully engulfed Honda Civic near the intersection of Ridgeland Terrace and Nordhoff Drive just off Jones Road, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.

Leonia firefighters assisted by their Fort Lee colleagues doused the flames and discovered the remains of the deceased driver, Tamagny said.

Leonia police continued an investigation through the morning in an attempt to identify him and determine what happened.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence while the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office collected the remains. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified.

Also assisting were Fort Lee police and a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit, which cleaned up a large fuel spill, the chief said.

