Driver Hospitalized After Splitting Utility Pole, Rolling, Landing Right Side Up In Fair Lawn

A driver was hospitalized after his hatchback split a utility pole, rolled and landed right side up -- losing its front passenger wheel in the process -- on a Fair Lawn street corner.

The driver was conscious and alert when the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to Hackensack University Medical Center following the crash at Kershner Place and Prospect Street around 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.

Borough firefighters cleaned up fuel and debris from the wreck. A PSE&G crew was summoned to replace the shattered pole. A tow truck was called to remove the vehicle.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.