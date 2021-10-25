Contact Us
News

Driver Hospitalized After Rear-End Crash On Route 17

Jerry DeMarco
Southbound Route 17 below South Summit Avenue in Hackensack.
Southbound Route 17 below South Summit Avenue in Hackensack. Photo Credit: Walter Rogers

A motorist was hospitalized after her SUV was rear-ended Monday afternoon on Route 17 in Hackensack.

She and the female driver of the Ford Focus that hit her were guided to the shoulder of the southbound highway below South Summit Avenue by Walter Rogers, an EMT with the Rutherford First-Aid Ambulance Corps, and a passing tow truck driver shortly after 1 p.m.

The Ford driver declined attention, but the SUV operator complained of neck and back pain and dizziness, Rogers said.

He said he waited with her until a Bergen County sheriff's officer and Hackensack firefighters arrived.

