News

Driver Hospitalized After Ho-Ho-Kus Collision

Jerry DeMarco
1st Street and North Maple Avenue, Ho-Ho-Kus
1st Street and North Maple Avenue, Ho-Ho-Kus Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

An elderly Mini Cooper driver was hospitalized with serious injuries following a noontime crash in Ho-Ho-Kus.

The other driver refused medical attention after the Clubman and Honda Insight collided at 1st Street and North Maple Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Police, firefighters and EMS from both Ridgewood and Ho-Ho-Kus were among the responders, along with two rigs from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Citywide Towing removed the vehicles.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

