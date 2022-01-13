Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Domestic Violence Arrest Also Solves Teaneck Car Wash Stabbing, Police Say
News

Driver Hospitalized After Fair Lawn Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Firefighters with the Fair Lawn Heavy Rescue squad free the injured driver.
Firefighters with the Fair Lawn Heavy Rescue squad free the injured driver. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A driver was hospitalized after a crash Thursday afternoon in Fair Lawn.

Members of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad extricated the Honda Accord driver following the crash with a Nissan Rogue outside the Kuiken Brothers buildings on Fair Lawn Avenue at 6th Street shortly before 1:30 p.m.

He walked to the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps rig and was taken to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. His sedan was towed.

The younger male Rogue driver appeared upset but otherwise OK. His vehicle was drivable.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.