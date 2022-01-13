Driver Hospitalized After Fair Lawn Crash

A driver was hospitalized after a crash Thursday afternoon in Fair Lawn.

Members of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad extricated the Honda Accord driver following the crash with a Nissan Rogue outside the Kuiken Brothers buildings on Fair Lawn Avenue at 6th Street shortly before 1:30 p.m.

He walked to the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps rig and was taken to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. His sedan was towed.

The younger male Rogue driver appeared upset but otherwise OK. His vehicle was drivable.

