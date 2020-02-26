Driver Gets 10 Years For Fatal Route 80 Paramus School Bus Crash

A former school bus driver was sentenced to a plea-bargained 10 years in prison Wednesday for causing a crash that killed a Paramus teacher and student in 2018 on Route 80 in Morris County.

Hudy Muldrow, 79, formerly a bus driver for the Paramus School District, must serve at least five years and nine months before he is eligible for parole, under the terms of his plea agreement with Morris County prosecutors.

Muldrow of Newark was behind the wheel of a bus carrying more than 40 people when he made an illegal U-turn on Route 80 in Mount Olive Township and crashed into a dump truck -- killing 10-year-old Miranda Vargas, 51-year-old teacher Jennifer Williamson.

Injured in the crash were the dump truck driver, five adult passengers and nearly all of the 40 East Brook Middle School students on board.

Muldrow pleaded guilty last December to recklessly operating the bus, assault by auto and a disorderly persons assault by auto count.

"The pain and suffering caused by this defendant are immeasurable and will continue forever," Morris County Prosecutor Frederick Kanpp said.

"The mass casualties and carnage caused by his criminal acts required the New Jersey State prison sentence imposed by the court today," the prosecutor said. "We sincerely hope that the courageous surviving victims, mostly children, and their families will be able to accept this small measure of closure and solace for their collective and individual loss."

