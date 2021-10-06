Contact Us
Driver Climbs Out After Rollover During Multi-Vehicle Crash On Route 208

Jerry DeMarco
Just south of Lincoln Avenue in Glen Rock.
Just south of Lincoln Avenue in Glen Rock. Photo Credit: Sheri Marshall-Nicosia

UPDATE: A driver climbed out of her sedan after it overturned in the fast lane during a multi-vehicle collision on Route 208 in Glen Rock.

Although she sustained an injury in the crash on the highway's southbound side around 6 p.m., it was considered minor and she refused treatment.

All Points Towing removed hers and another sedan from the scene just south of Lincoln Avenue.

Glen Rock police, firefighters and the Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded along with Hawthorne police, who assisted with control of the miles-long backup.

Firefighters tended to a minor fuel spill.

Boyd A. Loving took photos and contributed to this account. Sheri Marshall-Nicosia provided the photo above and inset photo below.

