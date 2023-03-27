Driver Busted For Pointing Gun At Red Light In Garfield

A driver was arrested after police in Garfield said he pointed a gun at another motorist while stopped at an overnight light.

Officer Daniel Fedor spotted the blue Chevy Camaro with temporary New Jersey plates at the Wawa complex on Jewell Street as he and his colleagues responded to a report of the threat at nearby Outwater Lane and River Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, March 26, Capt. Mario Pozo said.

Fedor, who was joined by Officers Daniel Taylor Jr. and Charles Galbo, spotted a gun handle in plain view between the driver’s seat and the center console as he spoke with the driver, Jacob A. Platero, 23, of Paterson, the captain said.

Taylor retrieved the 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield, which wasn’t Platero’s and which he didn’t have a license to carry, Pozo said.

Platero was positively identified as the driver pointing the gun while asking

He was taken into custody, charged with aggravated assault (for pointing a firearm) and weapons offenses and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained on Monday.

