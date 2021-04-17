Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Driver Admits Months-Old Passaic Pedestrian Hit-Run

Jerry DeMarco
Matthew Cancel
Matthew Cancel Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Wasting little time, a 27-year-old Passaic driver admitted severely injuring another city resident in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash last fall.

Matthew Cancel didn’t wait for a grand jury to determine whether the case should proceed, pleading guilty Friday to knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving serious bodily injury.

Cancel admitted he was behind the wheel of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz that struck the 64-year-old victim at Market and Hudson streets last Oct. 25, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

The victim was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson for serious bodily injuries, they said.

Authorities arrested Cancel and Carinell Pellot, 23, of Prospect Park, whom they charged with hindering Cancel’s arrest by lying to police.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Timothy Kerrigan secured Cancel’s plea.

Cancel was released as part of the deal pending sentencing, which Superior Court Judge Justine Niccollai scheduled for June 4.

