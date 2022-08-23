Contact Us
Driver, 87, OK After Sedan Plows Into Fair Lawn Convenience Store (PHOTOS)

Jerry DeMarco
Quick Mart, 17-11 Broadway, Fair Lawn
Quick Mart, 17-11 Broadway, Fair Lawn Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

An 87-year-old driver from Glen Rock escaped injury when her sedan smashed through the front of a Fair Lawn convenience store.

No other injuries were reported, either.

The Toyota Avalon barreled into the Quick Mart in a mini-shopping center on Broadway when the driver accidentally hit the gas shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Police Sgt. Sean Macys said.

Borough police and firefighters -- including members of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad -- responded. 

A building inspector determined that there was no major structural damage to the shopping center, Macys said.

