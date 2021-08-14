Driver, 82, Hospitalized After Runaway Sedan Damages Five Vehicles At Glen Rock Auto Body Shop

Five vehicles at a Glen Rock auto body shop were damaged by a runaway sedan.

The 82-year-old driver from Fair Lawn reported having "mechanical difficulty" before her Toyota Camry crossed the double-yellow line on northbound Ackerman Avenue and barreled into the lot at Martens Body and Fender Friday afternoon, borough Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The damaged vehicles included another sedan, an SUV and a pickup truck.

Five vehicles in all were damaged in the Glen Rock chain-reaction crash. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A Ridgewood EMS unit took the driver to The Valley Hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Glen Rock firefighters cleaned up a fuel spill and a tow truck removed the Camry.

Aftermath. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

The sedan was towed and the rest were left there, for obvious reasons. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

