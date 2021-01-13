Driver, 81, Critical In Medical Episode That Caused Wood-Ridge Crash, Police Say

An 81-year-old driver was in critical condition after he suffered a medical episode behind the wheel, Wood-Ridge police said.

The victims was headed north on Hackensack Street when he blacked out shortly after noon Monday, Detective Lt. Joseph Biamonte said.

His 2016 Ford Escape then struck a building at the corner of Moonachie Avenue at a low rate of speed, Biamonte said.

Officer Timothy Janz, Lt. Jim Witkowski, Lt. William Wolfsohn, paramedics from Hackensack University Medical Center Wood-Ridge firefighters began life-saving measures before the victim was taken to HUMC, the lieutenant said.

