Driver, 67, Revived With Narcan After Causing Route 208 Crash: Police

An overdosing 67-year-old motorist had to be revived with Narcan after his sedan struck another at a Route 208 exit in Franklin Lakes, authorities said.

Robert Mutzberg of Franklin Lakes was taken to The Valley Hospital following the crash at the intersection of the northbound highway and Summit Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.

The other driver complained of pain but refused medical attention at the scene, McCombs said.

A rear tire cap was ripped off and damage done along the driver's side of his Honda Civic when it was struck by Mutzberg's Kia Forte.

Mutzberg, meanwhile, was charged with assault by auto, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of drugs and paraphernalia, the captain said. He also received multiple motor vehicle summonses, McCombs said.

Sgt. Nicholas Klein, Officer Christopher Heffner and Officer Nicolas Foschini investigated. Wyckoff police assisted.

