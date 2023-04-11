Driver, 66, Hospitalized In Route 17 Rollover

A 66-year-old driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash on Route 17.

The Belleville woman's Hyundai overturned outside the Element New York Wood-Ridge hotel on the highway's southbound side shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, April 10.

She was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with head and arm injuries, responders said.

A report that another occupant was also hospitalized with lesser injuries couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Hasbrouck Heights police joined their Wood-Ridge colleagues at the scene.

