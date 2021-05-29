Driver, 27, Extricated After Multi-Vehicle Garden State Parkway Pileup

UPDATE: A driver had to be extricated following a pre-dawn multi-vehicle pileup Saturday on the rainy Garden State Parkway in Clifton.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to the trauma unit at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson after his Nissan Sentra overturned in the five-vehicle, chain-reaction crash near Exit 153B around 4:50 a.m.

There was no immediate word on other injuries, although his appeared the most serious.

Firefighters freed the driver of the overturned Nissan Sentra. CHRIS LEON (Bergen Brookside Auto Body and Towing, Inc.)

The vehicle may have been caused by a Cadillac Escalade that was believed stolen, responders said.

The northbound highway was closed down so the victims could be tended to, the wreckage could be cleared by Bergen Brookside Auto Body & Towing and New Jersey State Police could investigate.

ALL PHOTOS: CHRIS LEON (Bergen Brookside Auto Body and Towing, Inc.)

The pre-dawn crash Saturday closed the northbound Garden State Parkway in Clifton. CHRIS LEON (Bergen Brookside Auto Body and Towing, Inc.)

