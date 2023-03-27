Driver, 22, Ejected In Route 17 Rollover Outside Fiesta

A 22-year-old driver from Hasbrouck Heights was ejected from his sedan in a nighttime rollover crash near the Fiesta on Route 17 in Wood-Ridge, authorities said.

The victim was taking the Moonachie Avenue exit ramp off the southbound highway when his 1996 BMW sedan hit the curb, struck a 2022 Ford sedan and rolled at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Police Capt. Joseph Biamonte said.

An ambulance from Holy Name Medical Center took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries to his leg and wrist that weren't considered life-threatening, Biamonte said.

There was minor damage to the other vehicle and no other injuries, the captain said.

Police are investigating.

