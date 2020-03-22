Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Center Coming To County College Of Morris

A drive-thru coronavirus testing center is coming to the County College of Morris in Randolph.

Tents are going up at the Center Grove Road school, where only people with prescriptions from health care providers for testing will be served.

This will be the second testing center in Morris County. The first opened Wednesday at Morristown Medical Center, where only people with prescriptions from Atlantic Health Systems physicians are being tested.

Run by Atlantic Health System, the new testing facility's opening is contingent on the receipt of necessary medical equipment from the state.

More specific details on the operation of the testing center will be made public in the coming days.

New Jersey's first public coronavirus testing center opened Friday in Paramus at Bergen Community College. The site was at capacity within hours on Friday, and minutes Saturday and Sunday.

