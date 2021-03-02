Dr. Oz Helps Port Authority PD Resuscitate Stricken Traveler At Newark Airport

Celebrity physician Dr. Oz helped Port Authority police resuscitate a stricken traveler at Newark Airport, authorities said.

PAPD Officer Jeffrey Croissant saw the 60-year-old New Jersey man go down in the Terminal A baggage claim area shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, authority spokeswoman Lenis Valens said.

He "looked like a tree falling," the officer said.

Croissant rushed over and found the man wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse, Valens said.

The officer summoned backup, began CPR and was joined by Mehmet Oz, who’d just gotten off the flight and was at the carousel when he saw the commotion, she said.

Croissant also said he didn't recognize the famous 60-year-old Turkish-American TV doc from Cliffside Park because "everyone wears masks."

Moments later, Backup Officers Michael Bock, Matthew Vecchione and Daniel Olbrich administered oxygen and deployed a defibrillator, Valens said.

“After several more cycles of CPR, [he] breathing on his own and was stabilized,” she said.

The victim was in intensive care at a local hospital, Valens said.

Police, meanwhile, were grateful for the assist.

“What better help to have than a cardiac surgeon?" Croissant said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.