Dr. Oz Considering PA US Senate Run, TMZ Says

Could a television doctor be a Pennsylvania senator?

That's a question many people have been asking since Dr. Mehmet Oz is apparently considering running for office, according to TMZ and several other media outlets.

The surgeon and TV personality rose to fame over 20 years ago after being deemed “America’s doctor” by Oprah Winfrey, on her popular talk show.

Now, the Ohio native, who's registered to vote in Pennsylvania as a non-permanent resident in Montgomery County might run for Republic Senator Pat Toomey's senate seat, according to a report by The Washington Free Beacon.

The Montgomery County address appears to belong to his mother-in-law and says, “Oz’s principal connection to Pennsylvania appears to be his graduate education at the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned both medical and business degrees in the 1980s."

"He does not own property in Pennsylvania, at least under his own name," the outlet states and say that the only properties in his name are in New Jersey and Florida.

Although, according to the US Constitution he is only required to prove residency in the state he plans to represent at time of election, he is not required to own property in that state.

A spokesperson from his current tv show told People magazine that Dr. Oz, “has no announcement at this time."

But a more detailed statement was emailed to the Washington Examiner saying: “Since last year, Dr. Oz has lived and voted in Pennsylvania where he attended school and has deep family ties. Dr. Oz has received encouragement to run for the U.S. Senate, but is currently focused on our show and has no announcement at this time.”

The same statement was released to TMZ.

It is unclear which party he would run for although some reports are saying he is considering entering on the republican ticket, as he has “begun hiring a staff and reaching out to potential allies, according to influential Republicans familiar with his plans," according to the Beacon and as reported by the UK's Independent.

He also previously had ties to former President Donald Trump, not only as a guest on his show but serving on Trump's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition in 2018, as New York Magazine's Intelligencer reported at the time.

The doctor already has a history with the senate for an infamous consumer protection panel hearing where he got "scolded by senators over weight loss scams," as Fox News put it at the time.

Whether he will really run or not remains to be determined, but if does enter the race he will be competing with nearly a dozen other candidates, according to the Inquirer.

