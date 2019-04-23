Dozens Of North Jersey Boy Scout Leaders Named In 'Perversion Files' Sex Abuse Case

A New York-based law firm has released the names of New Jersey Boy Scout leaders accused of sexually abusing juvenile members in what is being called the "Perversion Files."

The Boy Scouts of America in 2012 named the men to "Ineligible Volunteer Files," now being revisited by Jeff Anderson & Associates, looking publicize the events and push for better legislation for victims.

Attorneys from Jeff Anderson & Associates named 130 former scout leaders accused of child sex abuse at press conference held Tuesday in an effort to shed light on the cases.

The original files named more than 7,000 alleged child sex abusers in the U.S., many of whom are also priests, the firm said.

Below are the trooper leaders from North Jersey named in the "Perversion Files."

Bergenfield Albert Bischoff Troop 180

Albert Bischoff Troop 180 Cedar Grove Arnold Edward Codispoti Troop 65

Arnold Edward Codispoti Troop 65 Cedar Grove Gregory Flemming Troop 65

Gregory Flemming Troop 65 Cranford Eugene J. Winters (Coppalla, Moffitt) Troop 177

Eugene J. Winters (Coppalla, Moffitt) Troop 177 Denville William N. Cramer District 8604

William N. Cramer District 8604 East Orange Alexander John Gooding Troop 6

Alexander John Gooding Troop 6 East Orange Paul Kenneth Stokes Troop 114

Paul Kenneth Stokes Troop 114 Elizabeth Brian Hughes (Jerry Esposito, Paul Page, Paul Esposito, Brian Reed, Gerald Paul Esposito) Troop 25

Brian Hughes (Jerry Esposito, Paul Page, Paul Esposito, Brian Reed, Gerald Paul Esposito) Troop 25 Emerson Robert J. Coakley Troop 337, Explorer 337

Robert J. Coakley Troop 337, Explorer 337 Glen Rock John Deneke Troop 27

John Deneke Troop 27 Lincoln Park Roy A. Franklin Troop 70

Roy A. Franklin Troop 70 Maplewood Steven Michael Ripley Troop 2

Steven Michael Ripley Troop 2 Newark Pasquale J. Bartiromo Troop 62

Pasquale J. Bartiromo Troop 62 Newark Arnold Edward Codispoti Explorer 654

Arnold Edward Codispoti Explorer 654 Newark Richard M. Galdon Troop 18, Troop 35

Richard M. Galdon Troop 18, Troop 35 Newark Peter Kistner Pack 529

Peter Kistner Pack 529 Nutley Michael J. Abidiwan Troop 147

Michael J. Abidiwan Troop 147 Nutley John Sileo Troop 159, Pack 145

John Sileo Troop 159, Pack 145 Old Tappan Anthony J. Martginetti Troop 132

Anthony J. Martginetti Troop 132 Paramus James E. Cooper Troop 350

James E. Cooper Troop 350 Teaneck Robert J. Jacoby Troop 205

Robert J. Jacoby Troop 205 Wyckoff John Brewer Explorer 189

The firm is pushing for legislation -- currently on the desk of Gov. Murphy -- that would give victims two years for survivors to come forward and bring a legal civil action against offender and institution that enabled it, Jeff Anderson said at the conference. If the person misses the two year window, they would have until age 55, officials said.

Click here for full list.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.