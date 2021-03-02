Dozens Of NJ Residents Find Anti-Trump/GOP Propaganda, Ball Bearing In Bags Outside Homes

Dozens of zip-locked bags -- each containing a ball bearing and political propaganda -- were dropped in private driveways and walkways near Northern Valley Regional High School early Wednesday, said police who were investigating.

The printed rant, which has a thumbnail photo of former President Donald Trump at the top, contains “anti-Trump, anti-Republican leanings and is pretty much all over the map," Closter Detective Lt. Vincent Aiello said.

“It refers to what happened at the Capitol building, Republicans supposedly not standing up for what they should, among other things,” Aiello said.

Sixteen bags were dropped in Closter and several more in Demarest, all within a radius of a few blocks off Knickerbocker Road near the high school and the Haworth border, around 6 a.m. Wednesday, the sergeant said.

Whoever left them was walking, not driving, he said.

The document, bearing what’s apparently a ghost gmail address at the bottom, is “non-threatening,” he said.

It nonetheless left residents concerned, he said.

Anyone who found the items near their home but haven’t reported it yet is urged to contact the Closter Detective Bureau at (201) 768-7144 or vaiello@closterpolice.org or Detective Brian Talty at (201) 768-1540 or btalty@demarestpd.org.

The same goes for anyone who might have surveillance video showing or information about the person responsible.

