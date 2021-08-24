Contact Us
Dozens Of Boys From Rockland, Brooklyn Hospitalized With Food Poisoning After Ukraine Trip

Jerry DeMarco
Boro Park Hatzolah garage in Brooklyn.
Boro Park Hatzolah garage in Brooklyn. Photo Credit: YIDINFO.NET

More than two dozen boys were reportedly taken to hospitals in Rockland County, the Catskills and Brooklyn after they apparently suffered food poisoning while returning from a trip to the Ukraine.

The boys, all in their upper teens, were nauseous, vomiting and feverish, among other reactions, after landing at an unidentified New York City airport, responders said.

The Vishnitzer Chassidim groups had all traveled together to visit Mezibuz, Yeshiva World reported.

Rockland Hatzolah set up a command setup at its Monsey garage after at least eight boys were reported sick.

Another boy, from Vishnitz Yeshiva in Kiamisha Lake, NY, also reportedly was hospitalized.

In Brooklyn, 18 boys from Yeshiva Bochrim were dropped off by a school bus at the Boro Park Hatzolah garage on 14th Avenue, where a mass casualty incident was reported, Yeshiva World reported.

The borough teens were taken to Maimonides, Lutheran, Methodist and Cobble Hill hospitals, responders said.

