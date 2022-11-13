Downed Power Line Closes Route 208

A downed power line closed Route 208 for hours on Saturday.

The highway was closed in both directions through portions of Fair Lawn, Glen Rock, and Hawthorne on Nov. 12 so repairs could be made.

The energized line also damaged a section of the southbound highway in Glen Rock when it fell, keeping a lane closed once police reopened the highway.

No injuries were reported.

Responders included police from Fair Lawn, Glen Rock and Hawthorne, as well as Glen Rock firefighters, New Jersey State Police, the New Jersey Department of Transportation and a Ridgewood Emergency Services unit.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

