Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Driver Seriously Injured In Route 17 Crash
News

Down Down, Do Your Thing! NJ Sanitation Workers Caught Dancing On The Job

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
All work and no play makes Keansburg sanitation workers dull boys. COURTESY: Kenneth Cook
All work and no play makes Keansburg sanitation workers dull boys. COURTESY: Kenneth Cook Video Credit: Courtesy: Kenneth Cook
Keansburg sanitation workers had fun doing the "Cupid Shuffle." Photo Credit: Courtesy: Kenneth Cook

All work and no play makes Keansburg sanitation workers dull boys.

A video of the men doing the "Cupid Shuffle" Wednesday morning is going viral.

Kenneth Cook's video shows the men recording each other and dancing alongside a Roselle garbage truck.

"Nothing like waking up to the Cupid Shuffle," Cook told Daily Voice. "They just got a speaker like a week ago, fairly recently, never saw them dancing though."

The video was featured on "Good Morning America" and shared hundreds of times on Facebook and Twitter.

"These guys are the hype!!," Cook said on Facebook. "Thanks so much for sending positive vibes this morning!"

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.