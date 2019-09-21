Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

Dover Community 'Praying For A Miracle': Teen Struck By Car Remains Critical

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Steven Gomez-Restrepo remains critical more than a week after being struck by a car on Route 46 in Rockaway.
Steven Gomez-Restrepo remains critical more than a week after being struck by a car on Route 46 in Rockaway. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Dover community came together to pray for a sophomore high school student in critical condition more than a week after being struck by a vehicle.

Faith-based leaders lead a prayer service Friday evening in a park across from Morristown Medical Center, where Steven Gomez-Restrepo was in a medically-induced coma.

The 15-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Route 46 last weekend in Rockaway after leaving a football game at Morris Knolls High School.

"At a critical time like this we must come together and pray for a miracle," Mayor James P. Dodd said.

"Please keep the student and his family in your prayers."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.