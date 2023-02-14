Double-Play Powerball Ticket Wins $50K At NJ Deli

A "double-play" Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was drawn on Monday, Feb. 13, state Lottery officials said.

The Double Play ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play ball drawn.

That ticket was purchased at Lucky 7 Deli & Food Store, 1938 Princeton Ave., Lawrenceville in Mercer County.

The Double Play drawing results for the Monday, Feb. 13, drawing were: 12, 17, 26, 61 and 69. The Double Play Ball number was 22.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.