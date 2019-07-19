Doorbell Cam Captures Suspects In Rash Of Hopatcong Car Burglaries

Authorities are warning residents to lock their cars after releasing doorbell cam footage of suspected car burglars in Hopatcong.

The doorbell-cam footage shows four people in hooded sweatshirts going car-to-car early Thursday morning on Lilchester Avenue checking for unlocked car doors.

"When they find one, they enter the vehicle and take whatever they wish," the police department said on Facebook.

"The best way to prevent yourself from being a victim is simply locking the vehicle doors."

Police urged residents to hide valuable items, put the GPS in a compartment and bring all bags and wallets inside -- along with vehicle keys.

Anyone with further information is urged to call the police department at 973-398-5000.

