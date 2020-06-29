Don't Fall For These NJ Lottery Scams, Officials Warn

Don't fall for it, New Jersey Lottery officials warn of recent lottery scams in which victims are asked to provide personal information.

Posts, emails and phone calls from anyone promising lottery winnings, asking for money or offering to share money from winning prizes are bogus, NJ Lottery officials said.

In these cases, victims are asked to provide personal and financial information or pay a fee to cover processing costs to receive a "financial gift" or prize.

"It is important that a prizewinner should never provide any personal or financial information over the phone or social media," officials said.

"The New Jersey Lottery never requires winners to pay a fee to obtain the prize. Cash prizes are awarded to players once an authentic, validated, winning New Jersey Lottery ticket is presented for claim."

The New Jersey Lottery provides some simple tips for players, retailers and the general public to protect themselves against scams.

Never provide your credit card number, personal banking information, passwords, transfer funds or cash, money orders or checks to anyone promising lottery winnings.

Only buy lottery tickets from one of the more than 7,000 authorized New Jersey Lottery retailers throughout the State.

If in doubt after receiving any type of call or notification, residents are encouraged to call the New Jersey Lottery Security Office at 609-599-6100 for verification.

