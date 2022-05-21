Contact Us
News

Domestic Violence Incident Keeps Colombian National From Hackensack Jailed

Jerry DeMarco
Slavko Vrhovnik Salamanca
Slavko Vrhovnik Salamanca Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A Colombian national from Hackensack remained jailed nearly a week after he was arrested for a domestic violence incident.

Slavko Vrhovnik Salamanca, 59, is charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment, weapons possession and making threats of severe harm.

Salamanca was arrested without incident at his home around 1:30 a.m. May 15, city police confirmed.

Public information remains limited out of concern for alleged victims.

