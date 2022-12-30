Dogs From Jersey Shore Hoarding Case Will Soon Be Up For Adoption: Officials

Some of the nearly 200 pets rescued from nightmarish conditions at a Jersey Shore home will soon be up for adoption, officials are announcing.

About 135 dogs and 45 cats were saved from the "Crazy Rescue Ladies" shelter in Brick Township after police found the animals living in stacked crates filled with their own waste early this month, as Daily Voice reported.

Now, the Ocean County Health Department says some of those dogs will be available for adoption at the shelters in Jackson Township and Manahawkin.

Officials did not say how many of the dogs are ready for a new home, and how many are still waiting to be cleared by veterinarians.

Of the roughly 180 pets removed from the Brick hoarding shelter by Hazmat crews, at least two were dead, and eight more needed emergency medical attention, police have said.

The "Crazy Rescue Ladies" themselves — 49-year-old Aimee Lonczak and 58-year-old Michele Nycz — were living in the Arrowhead Park Drive home along with Lonczak’s 16-year-old child, as previously reported.

Each is charged with animal cruelty and child endangerment, with more charges possibly to be filed. Their home has since been condemned by Brick township authorities.

