Dog With Cancer To Spend Dying Days With Family Who Surrendered Him To Bergen Shelter

A dog surrendered days ago to the Bergen County Animal Shelter has been reclaimed by his family after learning it was terminal cancer causing his relentless limp, county officials said.

Rocco had been suffering lameness in his right hind leg for five months, leaving him unable to walk.

At the recommendation of their personal veterinarian, the pit bull terrier's family surrendered him to the Teterboro shelter on Sept. 1, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said.

When he arrived at the shelter, Rocco was unable to walk. His leg was deformed and could not sustain any weight, Tedesco said.

Stabilized with a sling, Rocco was rushed to the shelter's medical department for a full evaluation, where it was determined the pit bull was likely suffering from terminal cancer.

As of Friday morning, Rocco had been reclaimed by his family to receive the necessary veterinary care, love and attention he needs during his dying days.

"We wish Rocco the very best," Tedesco said, "and will continue to help him and his owner any way we can going forward."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.