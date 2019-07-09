Dog Found Abandoned At Vacant Linden Home Without Food, Water: AHS

A pit bull dog that appears to have been repeatedly impregnated was found in "atrocious" conditions at a vacant Linden apartment, the Newark branch of Associated Humane Societies said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Named "June," the five-year-old was discovered locked in a cage without food or water and surrounded by her own waste, AHS said. The Linden Fire Department had to break down the door of the home in order to get inside.

June appears to have been used to breed puppies for sale, the AHS also said. She also suffered multiple injuries.

"June has horribly cropped ears, and also looks to have had multiple litters of puppies throughout her life...June has an old injury to her face that left her with part of her lip missing, on top of being in such a neglected state," AHS wrote.

A spokesman for Linden police was not available Saturday morning. A message sent to AHS was not immediately returned. It was not known if a criminal investigation is underway in connection with the incident.

June is available for adoption. If interested, visit AHS Newark at 124 Evergreen Ave. or call 973-824-7080. Inquiries can also be sent by email to jvuocolo@ahsppz.org. Those interested should refer to File #40605.

