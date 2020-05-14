Doctors Save Newark Girl From Near Fatal COVID-19 Complications (Clap Out Video)

A 12-year-old Newark girl who nearly died from a blood clot possibly related to COVID-19 was saved by doctors at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children's Hospital of New Jersey, who celebrated the miraculous recovery with a clap out.

Jissel Rosario was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in her left leg on April 21. Shortly after, she went into cardiac arrest as a result of the swelling and visibly large clots that were restricting blood supply, ABC reports .

The clot then moved to Rosario’s heart as doctors tried to remove it, causing her heart to come to a complete stop.

After an hour of life-saving CPR, Rosario was put on a heart-lung bypass machine for the next three days as doctors continued to treat her and eventually dissolve the clot over the three grueling weeks that followed.

When it comes to the cause of the clot, doctors remain unsure: Rosario tested negative for COVID-19 several times but later had an antibody test that came back positive, according to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page .

Now, Rosario will be returning to the hospital each day to undergo hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which will help to improve her circulation.

“It is no exaggeration to say that our entire medical center is incredibly proud of Jissel and were honored to care for her,” reads the post, which is accompanied by a video of the patient being wheeled down the hallway to be discharged on Tuesday as staff members cheer and give a round of applause.

“Together we battled the deadly COVID-19’s ugly consequences and wish her well on her continued road to recovery.”

