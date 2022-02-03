Doctor Blasted By TikTokers Over COVID Scripts Fired From PA Hospital: Report

The surgeon accused of providing questionable drugs to treat COVID-19 through a restaurant in central Pennsylvania has been fired from the hospital where she worked, according to a report by PennLive.

Dr. Edith Behr is believed to have been coordinating with the social media manager of a Lebanon County restaurant to write prescriptions for ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatments, according to numerous reports and state officials.

Behr's alleged termination from Phoenixville Hospital comes to light after she and Taste of Siciliy social media manager Christine Mason were put on blast by TikTokers, which may have been the impetus of a multi-agency investigation.

Tower Health, the owner of Phoenixville Hospital, sent PennLive the following statement:

“Tower Health became aware yesterday of the allegations involving Dr. Edith Behr prescribing Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19. We investigated the matter and, as a result, Dr. Behr’s employment with Tower Health Medical Group has been terminated effective immediately."

