DMV Marks Starting Line For PA Pursuit Led By Arkansas Driver With 2 Young Kids

Sonny Thundercloud Harper and his two children; the parking lot of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Driver's Licensing Center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Facebook; Google Maps

An Arkansas man traveling with his young children sent Pennsylvania State Police on a pursuit starting at the Carlisle Driver's Licensing Center on Saturday, according to a state police report.

State police in Carlisle were called to a report of a disturbance in the parking lot of the Licensing Center at 950 Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township around 6 p.m.

Sonny Thundercloud Harper, 26 of Mulberry, Arkansas, fled the scene-- with his 7-month-old and 2-year-old children in the back seat of his 2012 Nissan Altima.

Harper sent police on a brief chase before being taken into custody.

He was taken to UPMC Carlisle before he was booked into the Cumberland County Prison.

While at the hospital he was offered a blood alcohol test and refused; two of his charges are a DUI and public drunkenness.

Harper is temporarily in Pennsylvania for work.

The children's status and whereabouts is unknown.

Harper has been charged with the following:

  • F3 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer
  • F3 DUI: Gen Imp/Inc of Driving Safely - 1st Offense
  • M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person ( 2 Counts)
  • F2 Endangering Welfare of Children Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense (2 Counts)
  • S Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting
  • S Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct
  • S Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact
  • S Driving without a License
  • S Reckless Driving
  • S Failure To Stop At Red Light
  • S Safety Restraints - child under 4 years (2 Counts)
  • S Exceed 35 MPH In Urban District By 50 MPH
  • S Disregard Traffic Lane (Single)

He is being held in the Cumberland County prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 9 at 11 a.m.

