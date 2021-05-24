Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ditch The Face Mask, Hit The Dance Floor: NJ Relaxes COVID Guidelines

Cecilia Levine
New Jerseyans can soon ditch the face mask indoors and hit the dance floor.
New Jerseyans can soon ditch the face mask indoors and hit the dance floor. Photo Credit: BridgesWard (pixabay)

Social distancing and face mask requirements are so last year -- at least in New Jersey.

Come this Friday, face masks will no longer be required at most public indoor spaces in the Garden Sate, and social distancing will no longer be required, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

Dance floors at bars and restaurants will also be allowed to reopen come and alcohol can be served at bars again on May 28, Murphy said. On Friday, June 4, all indoor and outdoor gathering limits will be lifted.

The new regulations come several weeks after the CDC relaxed their face mask guidelines. 

"I am proud that we’re a rare example of a state that didn’t have to put our residents or businesses through a merry-go-round of lockdown to reopening to lockdown to reopening," Murphy said.

"We’ve only moved in one direction: forward."

Face masks will still be required in some indoor spaces including healthcare settings, correctional facilities, homeless centers, transportation hubs and while on public transportation, and at Motor Vehicle Commission centers, in accordance with CDC recommendations, the governor said.

Anyone who wants to wear a face mask is still by all means allowed to.

Private businesses can still choose to require face masks if they so desire, and those who are not vaccinated are strongly urged to continue wearing face masks in public indoor settings, Murphy said.

