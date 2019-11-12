DISTURBING: Paterson Dogs Lit On Fire With Blowtorch, Oakland Rescue Says

Animal rescue officials are working with authorities in Paterson to help find one of two dogs lit on fire with a blow torch, while the other dog recovers in Bergen County.

Puppy Tyler, a 3-month-old pit bull mix, was found bleeding and burned about a week ago by a Good Samaritan, Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge Inc. (RBARI) said on Facebook.

The Samaritan took him to Oradell Animal Hospital as his condition began deteriorating.

"This one has disturbed me to my core," RBARI's executive director Megan Brinster said.

Doctors cut away dead skin to treat his wounds and a plasma transfusion is being considered for Tyler.

Rescuers believe the incident occurred in a dangerous area known for drugs and dog fighting, where several other dog-fighting victims were rescued from.

"We have confirmed medically that these events are likely," RBARI said.

"Tyler is a victim, yes, but he is also a hero as he speaks to the perseverance and forgiving nature of dogs, particularly pit bulls, who are by far the most abused, exploited and misunderstood breed."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call RBARI at 201-337-5180.

