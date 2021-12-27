Disturbance During Bash Attended By 400 Brings Police, Ambulances To Popular Bergen Party Venue

A disturbance at a popular party venue in Waldwick sent a woman to the hospital and brought both local police and colleagues from neighboring towns.

Backups from Allendale and Ho-Ho-Kus were requested after police found nearly 400 people at Glow on Hopper Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday.

A 20-year-old Denville patron apparently had been assaulted and her cellphone taken, Waldwick Police Chief Mark F. Messner said. The phone was later recovered outside, he said.

The Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the woman to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, the chief said. Her assailant fled, he said.

Police also found a 19-year-old Hunterdon County man who was bleeding heavily from the nose. A second ambulance responded, but he refused medical attention, Messner said.

Detectives were investigating, he said.

