Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: MUGSHOT: Man Accused Of Shooting Parents At NY Mansion On Christmas Held For Extradition In NJ
News

Disturbance During Bash Attended By 400 Brings Police, Ambulances To Popular Bergen Party Venue

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
GLOW
GLOW Photo Credit: Alicja

A disturbance at a popular party venue in Waldwick sent a woman to the hospital and brought both local police and colleagues from neighboring towns.

Backups from Allendale and Ho-Ho-Kus were requested after police found nearly 400 people at Glow on Hopper Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday.

A 20-year-old Denville patron apparently had been assaulted and her cellphone taken, Waldwick Police Chief Mark F. Messner said. The phone was later recovered outside, he said.

The Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the woman to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, the chief said. Her assailant fled, he said.

Police also found a 19-year-old Hunterdon County man who was bleeding heavily from the nose. A second ambulance responded, but he refused medical attention, Messner said.

Detectives were investigating, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.