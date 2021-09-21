Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Jersey Shore Man Admits Labeling Hong Kong-Bound Shipment Of Iguanas As 'Toys'
News

Distressed Boy Who Wet His Pants Gets Help From Newark Officer

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Officer L. Ciesla helps a boy who had wet his pants in Newark.
Officer L. Ciesla helps a boy who had wet his pants in Newark. Photo Credit: Newark PD

A distressed boy who had wet his pants got help from a compassionate police officer in Newark.

Newark Police Officer L. Ciesla found the boy near Broad Street and Branford Street, the city’s department of public safety said Tuesday.

Ciesla then went to a nearby store and bought the boy new clothes using her own money.

“Officer Ciesla went above and beyond in making the child’s day brighter by giving him a fresh set of clothes and helping him change, literally on her knees,” the department said.

“We salute Officer Ciesla for treating the child as if he were a member of her own family.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.