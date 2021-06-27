Disgraced Ex-Dentist From Morris County Takes Guilty Plea In DEA Meth Raid

A disgraced former dentist who already had a criminal history involving crystal meth admitted having the drug when the DEA raided his Morris County home last year.

Frederick Bailey, 61, pleaded guilty via videoconference with a federal judge in Newark to having and conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Federal agents arrested Bailey, of Denville, after finding “methamphetamine and packaging materials throughout the residence” during a January 2020 raid.

He already had a criminal history at the time.

Local police arrested Bailey in 2016 after reportedly finding him and his longtime partner smoking and injecting crystal meth with a man they met on GrindR, court papers show.

He also had the drug sent via Fed Ex to what was then his dental office in Union County, authorities said at the time.

Then, in May 2019, police in Denville said they found Bailey carrying crystal meth during a traffic stop. He was wanted at the time for failing to pay child support, they said.

Honig, the U.S. attorney for New Jersey, credited special agents of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration with the investigation leading to Thursday’s guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of her Criminal Division in Newark.

U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez scheduled sentencing for Oct. 26.

